Credit Karma Customer Said Her Credit Score Went Up Because She Said Her Student Loan Payments Were Up To Date. But They Aren’t.

Well, that’s unusual!

A TikTokker named Zoey took to the social media platform and she had some interesting information to share with viewers regarding credit scores and student loans.

Zoey said she stopped paying her student loans and she got in touch with the Department of Education to see if she could get some of her payments removed from her account.

She told viewers, “I get an email from Credit Karma today and they told me, ‘Hey girl, you know you did good, nice work, it’s current.’”

Zoey said late payments had been erased and that her credit score went up by 155 points.

She explained, “So I click on it and it says, ‘The Department of Education changed your account from 120 days late to current,’ which meant that my payments were now current.”

Zoey continued, “But I ain’t pay. I’m not paying, I don’t know what else to tell you. I’m not paying.”

