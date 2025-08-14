A TikTokker Showed Viewers How To Make An Iced Coconut Americano

This is great news for me!

Because I love a cool, refreshing drink during the summer that’s also loaded up with caffeine!

A woman named Anna posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how to make a coconut water Americano in a viral video.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “PSA: the coconut water Americano (with salted cream) will change your life.”

In the video, Anna grabbed a Mason jar.

She added ice, poured in some coconut water, and then added espresso.

And then she drank up!

Anna then added salted cream to her drink and took another sip.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “This is possibly the greatest coffee unlock ever.”

Take a look at the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual agrees!

This could be your new, refreshing drink for summer!

