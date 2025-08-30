A Work Truck Blocked Their Car In Their Driveway, So He Showed The Work Crew What Goes Around Comes Around

Nobody likes getting blocked in by a parked car. You’re trapped. If the driver’s not around, there’s nothing you can do.

Or, like in this story, the driver IS around but refuses to move… so the guy who’s stuck decides to get some vehicular payback.

Let’s ride along for this one…

A tradie blocked me in and wouldn’t move. Years ago my neighbour – shared drive – was having work done and the guys parked on the drive.

Innocent enough, but guessing it ends up annoying?

I asked them to move as I was about to go out, they said it was all good and they wouldn’t be long.

Define “long” please…

Well, because they wouldn’t move I ended up ringing the friend I was meeting to come pick me up instead. When we got back from our outing and picking up her son they were still parked in the driveway. My friend was going to park on the road but I told her to drive up behind them and turn the car off.

I think I see where this is going. Or, not going… how long will he ride this out?

I then turned and asked her 4 year old to tell me again all about his first school visit that day and what he got up to. The guy came and asked my friend to move and I leaned over and said, “It’s all good, we won’t be long.”

*Cue evil laugh. How much time will OP manage to kill like this?

He went back to sit in the truck and when I finally thought he’d sat for long enough (and the little dude in the back seat was getting hungry), I got out and got a very sheepish “sorry” from the truck cab.

Who knew throwing your car in park could be such excellent revenge?

How will the comments react to this tale?

