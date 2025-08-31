She Was Online Friends With A Guy For Years, But Then This Woman Noticed That Her Friend Was Distancing Himself Ever Since He Met A Girl In Real Life

For many people, it is easier to meet others online than in real life, and they develop friendships that can be very true and deep.

What would you do if you were online friends with a guy for years, but then he met a girl in real life and has been distancing himself from you ever sense?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, and now she is feeling jealous and wants to fight for the friendship.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for feeling jealous that my online best friend might be cutting me off for a girl I’ve been online friends with this guy for a few years and we’ve always been super close since we hit it off instantly the first time we started talking.

Not too long ago he started telling me about his crush and asking me for advice on what to do and what to say and all that stuff which is totally fine with me since I don’t have any romantic feelings for him, however he started getting more and more distant and started avoiding me, plus he blocked me on social media and lied to me saying he deleted his accounts.

It is completely normal to be upset that a friendship may be coming to an end.

I cant help but feel jealous and sad that he is leaving me for a girl he likes despite him knowing me for longer than her and being so close to me for so long.

Also, I feel like I have no right to feel this way cause our online friendship is definitely not as serious and important as real life friendships and relationships and I feel like a jerk for attempting to salvage our friendship. AITA?

It sounds like they need to have an honest and frank conversation about what is going on. This could be a simple misunderstanding, or it might be the unfortunate end of the friendship.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about this situation.

This commenter is exactly right.

Yes, online friendships are very real.

Her friend should be open about this.

This commenter says not to obsess over it.

This person went through something similar.

Online friendships are true friendships.

