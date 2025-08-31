Their Roommates Didn’t Pay The Bills For Months, So This Couple Cut Off Their Access To The Internet

Living with roommates can be a good way to help split up the bills so that it is easier for everyone to manage their money.

AITA for disconnecting the WiFi and blocking my roommates while we’re still technically living together? I (24F) live with my boyfriend (27M) and another couple we’ll call Bum and his girlfriend. We’ve all shared a rental house for the past year. Let me just say, this year has been bad.

From the start, Bum and his girlfriend have had money issues. Not just “tight budget” problems—more like, we cover their bills or we all get evicted problems. They constantly asked us to float their part of rent or utilities. It got so bad we almost got kicked out once because they didn’t pay their share of the rent. Bum hasn’t had a job in over two years and mooches off his girlfriend, who’s recovering from addiction and alcoholism. It’s sad, she’s trying to get her life together, but he contributes nothing.

Recently, our gas was shut off because they couldn’t pay their share. No hot water, no cooking, nothing. His girlfriend tried to scrape together money to fix it but couldn’t afford to get it turned back on. It’s been off since July 16th. We’re living in a house with no hot water and a bunch of financial leeches. Thankfully, my boyfriend and I signed a lease for a new place. We’re not moving until August, but we’ve been showering and cooking there already. Since we’re basically being forced out by their nonsense, I reached a breaking point.

I disconnected the WiFi (which we’ve been paying for). I’m done. They’ve taken advantage of us for too long, and I’m not making life easier for them while they burn this place down. So…..Am I wrong for cutting them off early even though the lease is technically until August 6? AITA?

