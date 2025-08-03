Daughter Was Tired Of Her Parents Constantly Making Comments About Her Location, So She Turned Off Location Sharing Once And For All

As you grow up, you should gain more independence and freedom until you are a full adult on your own.

What would you do if you were an adult, but your parents not only wanted you to share your location with them, but also constantly made comments about where you were?

That is the situation the young woman in this story is in, so she paused her location sharing and is thinking about keeping it off.

Should she keep it off, or should she turn it back on? Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA for turning off my location on Life360 so my parents can’t track me anymore? I (28F) still live at home with my parents. I have moved out in the past for a short periods of time for six months to a year on a couple occasions. But now for the last two years, I have moved back home with my parents to save money.

Finding the balance of independence can be difficult.

For background, my parents have had my location on Life360 since I was 15 years old. When I turned 19 (still living at home) but was in college I turned off my location and fought them on it for my own independence and privacy, as I was feeling suffocated. However, when I eventually moved out at 22, they asked if I could turn on the location and since I was living far away, and downtown, I turned it on for their concerns of “safety reasons” as I wanted to be accommodating and understanding. But they would always make comments about me going out what I am doing and what time I arrive home, etc.

It sounds like they are abusing the privilege of location tracking.

Now that I have moved back home, I’ve been home for two years about now I am starting to feel suffocated, like I have no independence or freedom to have my own life. Every time I go somewhere and come home late they always like to comment on it. Making smart remarks in front of my extended family at gatherings to call me out. They say it’s for my safety, but I think they are heavily reliant on it and I don’t understand why they can’t just use normal communication methods. They say I don’t share much with them, but they don’t really make it a very welcoming and open environment to do so.

She turned her location off again.

Last night after the family gathering and the smart remarks coming from my Mom taking shots at me in front of everyone, about coming home late the night before. (I was at a friend’s birthday party at their families house, my parents know these people) I needed to clear my head. (We took separate cars) While making my way home I went for a drive and turned off my location. I didn’t get home until about 2:30am.

Would I be in the wrong if I kept my location off now. My dad just asked me to turn it back on again, and I am at home. I’m sure my mom will confront me about it later today.

I totally understand why her parents want her location on. It can be important for safety, but they are abusing it and that needs to stop. In the end, whatever she chooses is fine.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

Moving out is the best option here.

Her parents really are abusing the use of this app.

I can’t argue with this.

Exactly, she needs to be firm here.

This commenter makes a great point.

This lady needs to set some strict boundaries with her parents.

