She Worked Hard To Graduate And Was Excited For The Celebratory Trip Her Father Had Promised, But Then Her Stepmom And Sisters Decided They Were Coming Too

Whether you’re a parent or a child, being part of a blended family can feel a little clunky at times.

That’s because different members of the family come with different expectations, different baggage, and different experiences – to blend all these things seamlessly together is asking rather a lot.

So of course disagreements happen, and inequality will raise its head, but good parents will ensure that all the children, regardless of who they biologically come from, feel as equal and comfortable as possible in the new situation.

When that doesn’t happen, however, resentment can start to build – and as the girl in this story found out, pent-up resentment can lead to an almighty explosion.

Read on to find out how her graduation celebrations became an evening to forget.

AITA for yelling at my sisters because they wanted to come on a fishing trip then making a joke about it a few months later? I (18, female) have a sister who is 19 and a stepsister who is 18. I’ve never really gotten along with my stepfamily but that’s not super important. I had just graduated high school and as a reward for graduating and getting into my chosen program, my dad had booked a fishing charter for me and him (and a family friend) to go and fish for a day, hopefully catch something, and then have a nice fish dinner. I was super excited for this and spent ages researching everything from thermoclines in the lake to the lures. Then one night we went out for dinner (me, sisters, dad and stepmom) and my sisters announced how excited they were to go on the fishing trip.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how this girl reacted to them muscling in on her celebration.

Now this wouldn’t have been a problem if that was the original plan. I’ve gone fishing with them before and it was fun, but I rarely get to spend one on one time with my dad so this was supposed to be special. On top of that my biological sister had already had her graduation present the year before – a month long European vacation – no, I’m not joking. I wasn’t allowed to go on that of course, because it was my sister’s present and I’d get one next year.

Yikes! Then, things continued to get worse.

After I tried to explain that no, this was my present and it was my time to have a solo trip, my dad just said that they were coming end of story. I got upset and yelled at them in the restaurant that it wasn’t fair, that she had her fancy vacation that cost tens of thousands of dollars, and I just wanted one day, one $200 fishing trip. I then ran off to go sulk and whatnot, only to return about fifteen minutes later just to be screamed at for being ‘ungrateful’ and ‘cruel.’ Then, I was told I was no longer going on the fishing trip.

Read on to find out what happened when the trip came around.

The next day my sisters and stepmom went on the trip, and while my dad did end up taking me on a smaller one it still felt bad. I’ll be honest I was a little grouchy for the duration of it, but I did try to have fun and I did catch a nice coho. Today, a few months later, my dad suggested my sister go on another short European vacation, helping our step-sister move and staying a bit longer because of course she wouldn’t just stay in Italy for two days. Then, he mentioned having another fishing trip for the two of us, and I jokingly (like honestly a joke, not passive aggressive joking) said “shouldn’t we wait until my sisters get back?” – to which I was promptly called ungrateful and rude again. AITA?

It’s totally understandable that this girl is hurt by the way her family treated her.

The double standards are plain to see, and it’s fair that she wanted one special treat for herself when she’s watched her sister be the recipient of the same thing.

It seems unfortunate that equality does not happen much in this family.

Let’s see how the folks on Reddit reacted to this.

This person agreed that this family needs to figure out what fairness really looks like.

While others were shocked by her dad’s attitude and approach to parenting.

Meanwhile, this Redditor was suspicious that the disparity could be a punishment in disguise.

She needs to get away.

