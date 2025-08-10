Airbnb Host Shares The Only Bathroom With Renters, But When The Renters Hogged The Bathroom, It Was Time For Them To Cool Off

Airbnb can be a great way for travelers to have more room than they would at a hotel for a potentially lower price, and it can also be a great way for homeowners to have an additional stream of income.

However, if you’re thinking about turning part of your home into an Airbnb, think it through really well, or you might end up with a problem like the one in this story.

Let’s find out what happened.

A cool shower might help I turned half of my house into an airbnb to help cover the mortgage. The bathroom is the shared space. I’m a single, middle aged woman, not terribly intimidating.

She was okay with a little annoying noise.

I had two young men renting and they decided to have a party until 3am. Incredibly annoying but I put in earplugs and dealt with it. What pushed me over the edge was when I wanted to go to a bbq and needed to shower after doing yard work.

They were hogging the bathroom.

I could hear them watching videos on their phones while locked in the only bathroom for over an hour! I sent a message via the Airbnb app asking to take a quick shower and was told they would be out in 20 minutes. 20 minutes comes and goes and then they proceed to get in the shower! I went downstairs and turned the tankless water heater to 85 degrees.

