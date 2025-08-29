Student Loan Debt Is Weighing A Lot Of People Down, So This Former Student Reported Her $30,000 Loan As Theft To See If She Could Get It Cancelled

Going to college can be a great way to learn new things and prepare yourself for a career that is very rewarding.

Unfortunately, for many people, college is a complete waste of money, and the schools don’t provide the education or resources that they promised.

This TikToker felt that she was ripped off by her college, so she made a video about what she is doing about it. She starts the video by saying, “So, about two months ago I reported my school loans as theft. Not identity theft. Just them being theft. I have about $30,000 in school debt, and since I’m actually the one that obtained the school loans, I can’t report it as identity theft.”

That is a unique way to get rid of the loans. She continues on with the story, saying, “So, the box at the bottom, you know you have to say its something. So they give you a box at the bottom for you to comment and for you to explain yourself. And in that box, I wrote that I never knew what I was paying for.”

Is she reporting this to the police, or somewhere else?

She continues, “I never obtained a degree, and where did my money go? Where was it going to? I wasn’t even old enough to buy a beer.”

She makes a good point.

She wraps up the video by saying, “I got an email today, and I think they are really going to take off my school debt for theft. So, I don’t know if any of you guys needed that little tidbit of advice, but…”

If that works, it would be very helpful for many people.

I would imagine that it wouldn’t work for everyone, though.

Check out the full video below to see what you think.

The people in the comments have some helpful information as well. Check them out.

This person says that the school didn’t fulfil their end of the contract.

I’ve heard of this, it is a great program.

This commenter thinks she is on to something.

Many people are fighting back against unfair student loan debt.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁