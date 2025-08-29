Boss Inappropriately Comments On Worker’s New Baby, So A Fed-Up Coworker Finally Complains To HR

Speaking up in the workplace can be awkward. But sometimes, it’s downright necessary.

If your boss made inappropriate comments to your coworkers, would you try to ignore the comments or report them to HR?

Read how one Redditor’s coworkers lived through a harrowing experience of harassment with a boss who just couldn’t shut up.

See the story below to learn more.

It’s not funny; it’s harassment. A while back, I worked at a pretty large tech company with several branches across the country. At one point, my team had this manager, Player. He was an idiot who did not understand any of the technology we supported. He also sucked at managing, any issue was immediately passed to his supervisor to handle.

Player’s boss had requested weekly updates. His peer in our other location would type up summaries of what his techs were working on, projects and the like. Player got Cc:ed on them, then directly copy/pasted them and would present the same weekly report to the same boss! (I mean really?!?! Did he really think this would fly? What a maroon…) Player also hired his incompetent friends. Anyway, Player had two kids by two different baby mamas, wasn’t married to either of them (this was over 10 years ago and raised a few eyebrows in a corporate environment).

We had three females on our team, and he situated them in cubicles directly around his cube. Player surrounded himself with the female techs like a harem and would joke about it. One of the female techs, Newbie, came over from the customer service department and did not feel very secure in her new position, being new and not very technical.

Newbie was young and very attractive. She lived with her boyfriend pretty far away, so she had a long commute to work. Player would instant message her frequently saying really smarmy stuff and constantly asking her to stay the night at his place, since her commute was so bad. Newbie felt pressured and told me what was happening, showing me the IMs. I advised her to go to HR, but she refused to do so. She didn’t want to rock the boat.

We had gone through Sexual Harassment training, so I knew that I could complain to HR even if the harassment was happening to someone else, but I did not do so at the time as that isn’t what Newbie wanted. I suffered under this moron’s micromanagement for a long time. Complaints to the big boss went nowhere because in a large company it is sometimes difficult to get rid of a manager.

One day though, Player went too far. A gal in a different department came back from maternity leave and was showing off her baby pictures to coworkers. Player made a joke “the baby really looks like me, huh?”, implying that he was the baby daddy (he was not).

Oh boy. You bet your *** I complained to HR. I mean really, it was just a matter of time before someone would sue the company because of his actions.

Shortly after, the big boss announced that Player’s position had been eliminated. Several months after that, I heard that Player had a had time finding a job but was now a store manager in retail (quite a step down from his previous position). I’m pretty sure he never worked in tech again, as he has no LinkedIn profile. Justice is sweet. I hope he learned his lesson but jerks like him usually don’t. The end.

It’s this coworker’s duty to report unsafe employees — thankfully, they did.

