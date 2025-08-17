Boss Tried To Block Her From Management With A Contract Clause, But She Wasn’t Officially Management. So She Took The Team And Left The Business In Ruins.

Some bosses care more about control than keeping good employees.

Victory on a technicality. I once had a cleaning job for a particular company that poached me. As a sweetener, they gave me permanent part-time work and a higher wage than other PPT workers. I was on the fast track to promotion and eventually became a supervisor/manager. I had a great rapport with workers, bordering on friendships with many of them. My approach to management is to put your workers first, followed by the client. I struck a good balance of responsibility and morale. Cue the owner/operator of the business being a stereotypical menopausal Karen, who manages the company via dollar signs and not on a person-to-person basis. We didn’t click with our personalities, and I stood up for more vulnerable workers who made mistakes.

She engaged in targeted bullying by publicly calling the workers incompetent. Of the 30-odd employees there, I had about 25 on my side. So when Karen tried to cancel my “management position,” I told her I quit and asked if any workers wanted to join me in another company. They all had my number. The boss tried to use a management contract clause that states, “Forfeited a supervisor position, you cannot take clients or workers for 12 months and cannot take a management position in another company within 50 kilometres,” which is very common in the cleaning industry.

Yet again. I was ahead of the ball, as I was only considered a “Level 1 Team member,” so that clause doesn’t apply to my contract, and my position wasn’t contractually assigning me as a management employee. After that mic drop, I said I would give my notice effective immediately. Six months later, I’m now a full-time supervisor, and a dozen former workers are happily under my guidance. Ex-boss Karen’s business lost clients and money and is now in administration.

