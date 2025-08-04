Bridesmaid Wants To Decline A Bachelorette Invitation To A Waterpark Because Of Her Weight, But The Bride Really Wants Her To Go

Most of us have some insecurity or discomfort about our physical selves, even if it’s small.

We can acknowledge now that body-shaming isn’t OK, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still limited by their bodies in different ways.

Like in this story, when a larger woman doesn’t want to attend a bachelorette at a waterpark where she can’t go on most of the slides.

Let’s dive in to this one.

WIBTA for not going on a bachelorette trip to a waterpark because I’m overweight? I (F25) am a bridesmaid in the wedding of a good friend (F27) this fall. She had us all plan to be free the first weekend of August for her bachelorette party, promising we’d do something fun but lower cost (relative to the crazy destination bachelorettes people plan these days).

But the bride didn’t think of all the limitations bridesmaids may have…

This weekend, she and her maid of honor sent out what they decided on for the trip, which was to spend the night at an indoor waterpark resort. They wanted us 12 girls to get 6 rooms (2 in each) for one night, spending two days there total. As soon as I saw the message in the groupchat, I knew the trip wouldn’t be fun for me due to my size.

Yeah, I mean who hasn’t seen a party invitation and been filled with dread because it’s something they hate?

I am about 5’7” and 270 pounds, and the maximum weight for a single rider on the majority of slides is 250. There are a few 300 pound maximums, or 2-person rides with 400 pound maximums, but the idea of standing in my bathing suit, being weighed to make sure I can go, makes me uncomfortable.

It’s not wearing a bathing suit that’s the problem.

I know I’m overweight and need to lose some, but insecurity isn’t the main thing holding me back. I’d happily go on a beach vacation and rock a bathing suit the whole time. It’s the combination of the bathing suit, weigh-ins, and fact that I am too big to participate in many of the rides that makes it seem not fun to me.

Because I couldn’t do the same things as all the other girls, (there are a few heavier girls in the party, but I’m by far the biggest and I think the only one who exceeds 250 pounds), I think it would leave me feeling bad all weekend instead of upbeat and excited for the bride.

Time to tell her friend her decision.

I told my friend politely that I didn’t think I would be attending. And she got very upset, saying that she asked us to reserve the weekend months in advance and that she worked hard to keep costs down. I told her that I agree and appreciate all of that, but that I don’t think I’d be a ton of fun on this particular trip. She pushed, and when I elaborated, she said that I could float in the lazy river/hot tub or swim in a standard pool or drink at the bar while the other girls rode slides.

What should she do?

She said I shouldn’t let my weight hold me back, especially from something so important to her. I still feel like it would be uncomfortable and a waste of money for me, as I wouldn’t truly be able to have the same experience. WIBTA for not going?

Weddings are a tricky business… so much pomp and circumstance, so much money, and not everyone is comfortable with all the components. I don’t know what I would do if I were OP.

What do the comments on Reddit think?

Hopefully one day this will be water under the slide.

