Brother Cleans And Organizes His Bedroom, But After His Sister Sleeps There The Room Is A Mess Again

Imagine spending multiple days organizing and cleaning your bedroom until it’s exactly the way you want it. Then, you go to your mom’s house, and when you return your room is a mess.

Would you be upset at the person who messed up your room, or would you simply clean it again without getting upset?

In today’s story, one man’s sister is the one who messes up his room, and he’s really upset about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my sister to stay out of my room when I’m not home? One of my (m, 26) sisters, 27, had a party at our house last night and I don’t like parties so I stayed at our Dad’s house. For context she and our other sister, 31, were away at a festival last weekend and I stayed home. While they were away I redecorated my room, painted it, wetvacced the carpet, put shelves up for my collection (I mainly collect vintage stuffed animals) etc. I had 12 days off work and really haven’t stopped sorting my room until the day before yesterday when I finished putting up lights. Finally! My room was clean, tidy and didn’t smell like cat pee.

But his sister trashed his room.

Anyway, when I got back this morning my eldest sister had stayed in my room. She had left a beer can in there, used laundry and coins on the floor which the cats could have gotten into. But my biggest issue was the bed, which for some reason has been left wet with sweat (I assume). My sister had gone back to her own house but my pillow was wet through and just generally my room hadn’t been left how it was. Really disappointing since I spend most of my time there when I’m home and just wanted to get back to a nice, clean room.

He found out why his bed was so wet.

I sent her a message telling her to stay out of my room, that neither of my sisters had asked permission for her to be there. I have been informed that my eldest sister was on drink /drugs which was the cause of the sweating. I was trying to avoid all that by stopping elsewhere that night. I know this is jerk behaviour but I told her to ‘sort herself out’ which she is upset about.

He’s not sure if he did the right thing.

But am I a jerk for telling her to stay out in general? My middle sister says I am because I’ve always let her stay in there before, but before she’s always asked or I offered. This time they both just assumed it was okay and she didn’t leave it the same.

I would be so upset if I left my room perfectly neat and tidy and returned to it in the condition he describes. His sister is gross and messy, and I wouldn’t want her staying in my room either.

Does Reddit agree, or did OP overreact?

He needs to get a lock for the door.

She should’ve left it the way she found it.

Here’s another vote for locking the door.

He has every right to be upset.

Just lock the door.

A locked door is the easiest solution.

