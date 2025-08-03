His Roommate Bullied Him In Their Boarding School Like A Tyrant, So His Victim Used A Little Bit Of Ink And A Whole Lot Of Spite To Get Him Back

Boarding school can build character, but it also gives bullies a captive audience.

If you had to deal with a school bully, would you endure the torment in silence, or would you take the first opportunity to get even?

One boy spent a year quietly enduring the petty power plays of someone who thought he was in charge. Then one afternoon, an ink pen and a white shirt presented the perfect opportunity for revenge.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Got bullied by my roommate, doused his freshly washed outfit with ink. Back when I was maybe 12, I spent a year in boarding school. We were 6 in one big room and there was this one dude that had had it out for me.

This guy pretty much ruled the place with an iron fist.

Guy was the oldest and our rooms “leader” so I really couldn’t do much about it. The hostel warden was a certified AH, so going to her didn’t help. This guy would single me out, embarrass me and constantly ridicule me.

Until one day, he saw the perfect opportunity for revenge.

Anyways, one day, it’s just me in there and I see said guy have a fresh outfit on a hanger outside his cupboard. I had an ink pen, so I knew what I had to do. To top it all off, it was a white shirt with beige pants. I raised the pen and began my masterpiece.

He then gained a helpful accomplice.

Midway, I heard somebody walk in, and I think – ah crap, I’m cooked. But no, it was another roommate, my friend, who also hated the guy, so he took out his ink pen and joined in too. This is one of my fondest memories as a kid, this whole thing was legit therapeutic. After we were done, we immediately left for another part of the hostel.

Seeing the look on the bully’s face was the best part.

A few hours later I came back and guy was seething, he walked in maybe a minute before me. I stood right there with him and yelled out obscenities at the “perpetrator.” Being there to see his reaction was pure bliss.

Sure, it wasn’t the noble thing to do, but it was deeply satisfying.

What did Reddit think?

Remember the golden rule.

Sounds like this guy couldn’t take what he was dishing out.

This user could muster only one word:

Justice isn’t always written in stone, but in this case, it was written in ink!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.