August 11, 2025 at 2:48 am

Car Mechanic Gives Us Three Guesses About What Make Of Car Has To Get Serviced All The Time

by Ben Auxier

The OBD port in a Jeep

TikTok/momsnewbf69

Do you know what your car’s OBD port is? It stands for On-Board Diagnostics. It’s the little port you plug a special tool into when you get the check engine light to find out what, exactly, the problem is.

Hopefully you (or your mechanic) have had to use this thing maybe once, maybe never.

But what about the car in this video from TikTok user @momsnewbf69:

“See, if you look very closely right here…”

“…you can see that the OBD port is actually worn down from being plugged in so many times.”

“I’m gonna give you three guesses on what kind of car this is.”

Hey, it’s an adventure!

Screenshot 1

Is this the Jeep of Theseus?

Screenshot 2

Now you know what they stand for.

Screenshot 3

So exhausted.

Screenshot 4

At least they’re comfortable.

Oh no, wait…

Categories: STORIES
