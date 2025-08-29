Cashier Lashes Out After Older Couple’s Typical Passive-Aggressive Statement Becomes The Worker’s Last Straw

Some days, we just can’t take it anymore.

“Do you want to work?” Used to work in a grocery store (orange letters w/green leaf as apostrophe) in the Service Desk closing shifts 5 nights/week. Every Wednesday, a little old German couple would stop at the Desk and ask me “Do you want to work?” (heavy emphasis placed on the word work) — meaning would I cash them out?

Despite it looking like I didn’t do much, I had to pull and sort all accordions from 14 registers (containing all coupons, credit and debit slips, et c.) process all the WIC vouchers, take in tills and count them and set them up for the next morning, count the change drawer, and re-set it to the opening configuration.

All this in addition to: answering a multi-line phone, making all PA announcements, processing returns, selling lottery, doing bill payments and sending money via Moneygram, giving people directions to where things in the store were located, listening to and attempting to resolve customer complaints, summoning managers, and answering hundreds of questions each night. And after the desk closes, there is still more work to do!

Counting lottery tickets, cash sweeping registers one last time before we close the store, balancing the cash sweep, cash drops, balancing the safe, and waiting for the closing manager to check everything before clocking out. We were also the only real grocery store for a 50-to-60 mile radius, so we were always hella busy. So, I resent the implication that I stand around all night and do nothing.

Wednesday night again, the old couple strolls up and the wife asks, “So, do you want to work?” It’s been a bad day. I’ve had it. My filter slipped a lil bit.

I said, “Ma’am, if you are asking if I will cash you out, I will gladly assist you. But I am where I am supposed to be, and I am doing what I am supposed to be doing. Simply because it looks to you like I am not busy, does not mean I am not working, or not doing the job I am here to do, so please don’t treat me like I am goofing off, or not doing my job. So, yes, I do want to work, and in fact, I am working. Now, would you like me to cash you out?” It took her a few seconds to remember how to close her mouth, and then she managed a weak “Yes.”

Ten minutes later, manager moseys on by and asks what I had said to them. Because, of course they complained. I repeated it in the exact same tone and inflection for him. He chuckles, and says he understands, but just dial it back a little bit next time. Funnily enough, I never saw that old couple again. Think they must have figured out what my day off was so they wouldn’t have to face me again.

This cashier’s stress is understandable, but this could’ve easily been a language mishap.

