Cashier Signed A Simple Hello To A Deaf Teen, But The Teen’s Mother Took It As An Insult And Stormed Off

Customer service can be unpredictable, but one would think empathy is always appreciated, right? Wrong.

One cashier, in an effort to be more inclusive, learned sign language to sign with deaf customers. But when she tried out her newfound communication skills with a deaf teen, she never expected to receive a severe scolding from the teen’s mother.

The fallout was as confusing as it was heartbreaking.

Not allowed to sign with a customer! I have had a few deaf customers every so often in the tourist shop I worked at, and I always felt awkward communicating through text on my phone.

So I learned to sign basic interaction in BSL (British Sign Language) and a few signs in ASL (American Sign Language) for the few deaf American tourists to make things easier—mostly key question words and descriptive words about our whisky, gin, and Scottish sweets. So I am far from a fluent signer, but I try!

One day a middle-aged woman (MW) and a deaf young woman (DW), who looked to be 16+, walked into the shop I worked in (ME). I will be writing how I signed and not full sentences.

The two customers walk into the store, and the older lady walks straight up to a coworker with a long list of potential Christmas gifts for people, leaving the young woman in the middle of the store. I can tell that she has Down syndrome, which might explain OW’s behavior (as a protective instinct), but that wasn’t something I reflected on, so I greeted her like I would any other customer:

ME: Hi, how are you doing today? DW: Signs Deaf ME: Signs Hi, how you? DW: Signs Hi, I am good! How are you? We had samples for “traditional” Scottish fudge, and I was supposed to offer it to all customers who came in.

ME: Signs Good, thank you! Try Scottish sweet? Free DW: Signs Yes, please! ME: Signs Chocolate, vanilla, raisins Scottish sweets It is now that the middle-aged woman notices that I am signing with the younger woman!

MW: WHAT do you think you are DOING? ME (taken aback): Umm, I was offering her to sample some fudge while you talked to my coworker! Can she not eat fudge? MW: She can, but what makes you think that you are allowed to sign with her?!

I honestly wish I said something, but I was so taken aback that I said nothing for a few seconds. MW walked up to DW and grabbed her hand: Come, we are leaving! DW (as they walk out the door with a sad expression on her face): Signs Goodbye I sign goodbye back, but I just stand there in silence, wondering what the heck just happened!

This cashier had only wanted to make the girl feel included, but somehow ended up feeling like the bad guy.

Still, she doesn’t regret trying — only that she didn’t get the chance to say more.

