Cashiers Often Have To Deal With Difficult Or Upset Customers, But This Employee Had To Deal With A Customer Who Seemed Crazy

When you work as a cashier, you get to interact with hundreds of people each day, and many of them are…let’s just say interesting.

When this cashier helped to check out a customer who wasn’t very talkative, she did her best to help and stay friendly.

Unfortunately, the customer in this story didn’t like it for some reason and still complained to the manager, making things up about what was done.

Soooo a crazy lady complained about me to my manager today I did not know that she was crazy, however roughly 20 minutes or so after our relatively unremarkable interaction, it became abundantly clear that she was, in fact, absolutely and undeniably crazy.

So this is what happened: Me: I can help the next customer in line! (Lady walks wordlessly up to me) Me: Hi! How are you? Would you like a bag? Lady: (wordlessly stares at me for a beat) …No. Me: Okay! (Rings up her socks) That’ll be $5.60. Lady: (wordlessly hands me her Chase debit card)

You’re supposed to swipe it yourself but okay, no problem, people make that mistake all the time. I’ll go ahead and swipe it for her. Me: (Swipe card, system asks for PIN number.) A couple moments pass, and she’s still not moving to enter her pin so I go “You can enter your pin whenever you’re ready!”

Lady: UH, I DID NOT WANT TO USE MY CARD AS DEBIT. THATS. WHY. I HANDED IT. TO YOU. Me: (can barely contain laughter from the ridiculousness) Okay then…can I just see your ID please? Lady shows me her ID, I finish my transaction, and as she takes her receipt to walk away I smile and wish her a good day, genuinely, like I always do. She can’t help that she’s grouchy. Mean people come in all the time. You can’t let it get to you. It’s them who are the problem. Cut to 20 min later, and the same lady comes storming past the register on her way out. As she passes by me, while I’m helping another customer, she yells, “HAVE A NICE DAY, CHLOE!!!”

Initially, I’m all like “Aw, thanks! Have a great day too, lady!” I make lots of friends with my customers, many of them know my name, I don’t think anything of it. After she left, though, something about her loud and – I now realize – sarcastic tone kind of stuck with me and caused the pit in my stomach to drop. Then, a couple seconds later, I get a call from my manager asking me to come to her office, and I start to put two and two together. That woman complained about me!! But why?! I was perfectly pleasant and professional despite her incredibly rude demeanor. What could she possibly have to complain about?

Go to the managers office, and she tells me that this woman told her that a) I HARASSED her for not using her Store card and gave her a hard time for using her Chase debit card instead (none of that is true, I didn’t even know she HAD a Store card until that point), b) was laughing and complaining to my coworker about not wanting to help her and how much I hate my job, and c) scoffed in her face when she asked a “simple question.” SHE NEVER ASKED A QUESTION. I DIDNT EVEN KNOW SHE HAD A STORE CARD. I JUST RANG UP HER SOCKS AND SENT HER ON HER WAY.

Sorry for the lengthy post, but I mean wow! People be crazy! This lady went OUT OF HER WAY to try to mess with another persons life even when that person didn’t do ANYTHING to them! In fact I went out of my way to try to be pleasant to you, strangely angry lady, despite your incessant rudeness and inherently and deeply unpleasant nature! Can you believe that? It makes me lose my faith in humanity a little bit, to be honest.

