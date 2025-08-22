Chocolate May Be Cheaper Than Therapy, But This Chocolatier Might Need Some Professional Help After An Encounter With A Crazy Customer

Look, it’s possible you’ve been on both sides of the glass: retail signs aren’t always clear, but also sometimes customers just don’t pay attention.

But in this story, a guy just isn’t getting it. And we mean, he really isn’t getting it. Like, maybe chocolate makes everything better… but not this guy’s comprehension skills.

Let’s take a bite outta this trouble with truffles…

All of our chocolate does have chocolate in them Background: I manage a store which sells coffee and loose leaf tea in bulk. We also sell kettles, marmalades, chocolate, fudge, liquorice… you get the picture. We have a large glass display with about 18-20 different kinds of chocolate pralines. Usually the customer tells me which one they want and I pick them out and put them in a bag or a box. The different kinds are clearly labeled with flavour and/or cocoa-content.

Sounds straightforward enough. Let’s see how someone misconstrues these signs…

*A man about 40 years old walks up to the display* Me: Hi there can I help you with something? Man: No I’m just looking. Me: Okay let me know if you need help. *I putter around the store, cleaning a little bit and helping some other customers. I would say about ten minutes pass*

Plenty of time for browsing (and understanding) the offerings. What will the man choose?

Man: Alright I want a box of eight chocolates please. Me: Sure, which do you want? Man: Is it chocolate in all of these? *points to the display marked “chocolate pralines”*

Hm. OK. Label’s pretty clear, but maybe he just wants a little reassurance?

Me: Yes all of these are chocolate. Man: Is it dark chocolate in the dark nougat? Me: Yes it’s dark chocolate and dark nougat. Man: Okay one please. What kind of mousse is it in the one with raspberry mousse? Me: … raspberry…

Alright. Is this guy messing with OP, or what?

Man: Okay one please. And that white one with orange, is that dark chocolate? Me: No that is white chocolate. Man: Hmm. Okay one of those. Is it blueberries in the blueberry one? Me: Yes of course, blueberry flavoured chocolate!

Hahaha, of course! He’s really not getting the hang of this, is he?

Man: One please! Aaaaaand hmmm… Does the one with tiramisu taste like tiramisu? Me: Yes like tiramisu and chocolate. Man: One please! Is it really champagne in the one with strawberries and champagne? Like liquid?

Champagne problems. Will OP keep their cool, or have a chocolate meltdown?

Me: No it is champagne flavoured chocolate inside it. Man: One please! That one with coconut is white is that also white chocolate? Me: Yes. Man: One please! And the one with mint is mint-chocolate? Me: Yes. Man: One please!

OMG. This guy wants one of everything and also has no idea what he wants.

Little did he know I fooled him! It’s gravel in the blueberry chocolate, arsenic in the orange ones, and the ones with tiramisu are actually full of snakes! I build my business on lies!

Life is like a box of chocolates… you never know what kind of customer you’re going to get.

What do the comments have to say to this sweet, strange situation?

