College Student Took Advantage Of A Sale On Expensive Pasta, So He Inadvertently Got A Taste Of The High Life

Every once in a while, life hands someone a treat that feels both earned and enchanted.

For a student living on a shoestring budget, a discounted box of gourmet pasta brought joy, comfort, and a sense of quiet luxury.

I just ate rich people pasta for the first time I’m about to graduate and get my first full-time job in a couple of months. Meanwhile, I’m still living the poor plebeian life. I always get the cheapest 39-cent no-name pasta. However, due to all the panic buying, almost all pasta was sold out.

But this grocery trip was different.

Except for the expensive brand pasta, which usually costs 1.43€, but it was reduced to 77 cents for some reason. It’s in a fancy carton package with a little see-through window. The cheap pasta I get is just in a plastic bag. So I got the expensive pasta, but I still bought the cheapest pasta sauce for 79 cents. I cooked the pasta 15 minutes ago.

It was even better than he was expecting.

What the actual ****. I cooked it, and it’s still thin. But it’s not hard. It’s stretchy, but it doesn’t rip.

It’s everything cheap pasta isn’t.

You don’t have to drown it in sauce until it’s edible—no, it tastes good even without the sauce. I mixed it with the sauce. What is this? I didn’t know pasta could have physical properties like that. I can’t go back to 39-cent pasta. Now imagine you’re rich and this ×100 is your average meal.

Perhaps this was a tiny glimpse of the good life ahead!

Sometimes the good stuff is worth a couple extra bucks.

This user has a cost-effective cooking hack.

There’s a reason why higher quality ingredients have a higher price tag.

There’s actually an even higher tier of pasta out there.

It may have been a small change, but it brought an unexpectedly delightful moment of joy to an otherwise ordinary day.

Never underestimate the power of a little treat.

