Company Doesn’t Let An Employee Work From Home, But Then Calls Them On Their Personal Phone. So They Tell The Company That They’ll See Them On Monday.

It’s no secret that the people who make important decisions often have no insight on the implications of their orders.

Fortunately this can come with perks if you are an obedient worker. See why this policy is welcome.

Important calculation due? Sorry, no WFH allowed I got ripped a new one last week because I needed to work from home in order to get some urgent stuff done for a conference I needed to attend the following week. I was explicitly told that I could not work from home without approval and I was told that I signed a policy about it.

It makes zero sense.

I responded that my job requires me to work from home all the time, to which they replied, “You signed the policy.” So now, after I leave the office, I turn off my work issued cell phone and never look at it on the weekends. I am a salaried employee, but I am not going to beg my employer to allow me to work from home. This weekend I got a call on my personal cell from one of the other managers about approving some billing rates that were due.

She won’t disobey her managers!

I told her that I wasn’t allowed to work from home and I will get to it on Monday whenever I have the opportunity. Everything will be late, but I signed the policy. It literally would have cost them nothing to just let me do my darn job. I already get paid a fixed rate. But if they want to play stupid games, they can win stupid prizes.

Here is what people are saying.

Probably.

Enjoy it!

GOOD! I’m so glad.

Yikes. Red flag.

I hate that nonsense.

What’s on Netflix? Put your feet up.