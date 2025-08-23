Costco Customer Gave A Tour Of What The Store Looks Like In Japan, And People Are Drooling Over It
by Ben Auxier
Many of you might belong to a very exclusive club known as Costco; so called because it costs you money to buy things for a…lower cost.
Anyway, it works, kind of, and they have some neat stuff.
But Japan might just have America beat, at least in regard to food, as testified by TikTok user @racquecitytravels:
“Let’s go to Costco in Japan,” reads the caption. And so we do.
They’ve got a lot of food.
A LOT of food.
Just, so many different foods.
Look at this food.
And then Godzilla. Because Japan, I guess?
@racquecitytravels
bring your costco card with you on your next trip to japan!🇯🇵 if you have the time in your itinerary, i suggest spending an afternoon at your closest costco trying out the different food court menu items & shopping around☺️😋 your costco card works at any and every costco location on the map!! this chicken stick bucket had 20 pieces of chicken it for 980 yen = $6.78😳 #costco #japan #tokyo #costcomembership #shopping #groceries #matcha
People were excited.
Some planned their escape.
Others offered dire warnings.
Or mourned what we once had…
RIP combo pizza. Rest in pie.
If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.