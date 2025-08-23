August 23, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Costco Customer Gave A Tour Of What The Store Looks Like In Japan, And People Are Drooling Over It

by Ben Auxier

A Costco location in Japan

Many of you might belong to a very exclusive club known as Costco; so called because it costs you money to buy things for a…lower cost.

Anyway, it works, kind of, and they have some neat stuff.

But Japan might just have America beat, at least in regard to food, as testified by TikTok user @racquecitytravels:

A Costco location in Japan

“Let’s go to Costco in Japan,” reads the caption. And so we do.

A Costco location in Japan

They’ve got a lot of food.

A Costco location in Japan

A LOT of food.

A Costco location in Japan

Just, so many different foods.

A Costco location in Japan

Look at this food.

A Costco location in Japan

And then Godzilla. Because Japan, I guess?

bring your costco card with you on your next trip to japan!🇯🇵 if you have the time in your itinerary, i suggest spending an afternoon at your closest costco trying out the different food court menu items & shopping around☺️😋 your costco card works at any and every costco location on the map!! this chicken stick bucket had 20 pieces of chicken it for 980 yen = $6.78😳 #costco #japan #tokyo #costcomembership #shopping #groceries #matcha

People were excited.

Screenshot 1 5cf162 Costco Customer Gave A Tour Of What The Store Looks Like In Japan, And People Are Drooling Over It

Some planned their escape.

Screenshot 2 7b258a Costco Customer Gave A Tour Of What The Store Looks Like In Japan, And People Are Drooling Over It

Others offered dire warnings.

Screenshot 3 f7f5a1 Costco Customer Gave A Tour Of What The Store Looks Like In Japan, And People Are Drooling Over It

Or mourned what we once had…

Screenshot 4 59b7a3 Costco Customer Gave A Tour Of What The Store Looks Like In Japan, And People Are Drooling Over It

RIP combo pizza. Rest in pie.

