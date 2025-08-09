Courier Kept Being Yelled At And Micromanaged, So She Outsmarted Everyone And Left. Later They Had To Hire Three People To Replace Her.

Being underappreciated at work is one of the worst feelings. But what would you do if you were really good at your job and could do better?

This courier driver took the petty route, but not without showing her boss and supervisor what she was capable of first.

Some people just don’t like and don’t need to be micromanaged.

Let’s read the whole story and see what she did.

I was late once for work and was always “on time” after I have 2 stories from the same place. Years ago, I worked at a courier contracting company as a courier driver. Every day, I turned up 15 mins early, helped sort and unpack cages straight away. I worked so hard for that place that didn’t appreciate me.

She wasn’t kidding.

One day, I was a little late. The supervisor drove up to me on the forklift while I was walking up the driveway and said “just letting you know, you start at 6.30 not 6.31” I said “you’re right, I start at 6.30” and never turned up and started work before 6.30. Never got a complaint I was late ever again.

Problem solved! But that wasn’t all.

2. I had another supervisor that was a total bully. She was a bully to pretty much everyone. She LOVED to target me. When the guy you don’t even like comes up and says “wow, she treats you like ****, don’t put up with it” you know it’s BAD! She would blame me for everything, she got in my face screaming at me in front of the boss (who let her finish before telling her to calm down) after she pushed a stack of pallets off a truck onto my car “accidentally” etc.

That was humiliating, but she put her back in her place really fast.

Well, what she didn’t expect was me being very efficient, hard working and fast at my job. I started off with a set run, then I started getting more added to help out others, and I built the run up so much that no one could match my pace. I had a great relationship with customers, I knew what time their pick-ups were ready, so I wouldn’t get there too early, I helped get the orders they were sending out packed, consignment notes written up when they were behind. I just knew my customers. They would call my boss (owner of company) and say that I’m the best they’ve ever had working for him.

Then she decided to break their hearts.

Well, I left with no notice, after years of dealing with the bullying. My friends there told me that it took 3 people to replace me on that run. So my petty revenge was to be the best, do so much work that no one person could do it, then leave with my middle finger held up high. Last I heard, the owner and supervisor had a massive falling out when he found out she was lazy and pushed all her work onto others, he sacked her 🤣 couldn’t have happened to a nicer person 😉

Don’t treat employees like NPCs!

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This commenter shares their opinion.

This reader shares their thoughts.

Someone shares a similar story.

Food for thought.

She knew her worth.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.