Customer Accused A Grocery Manager Of Price Gouging, But Then He Compared It To Buying Filet Mignon At Ground Beef Prices

I was just accused of price gouging. I work at a grocery store as the grocery department manager. I oversee dry goods, dairy, frozen foods, and natural foods. As you all know these last two weeks have been absolutely insane for grocery stores. We’re out of a lot and it’s taking a while for things to get back in. We’re finding alternatives to give our customers SOMETHING to buy, even if it’s not their usual choice. One of these is water. When crap really started hitting the fan, the first thing to go (after toilet paper) was multi-pack water. It became increasingly hard to get our brand in, so I got with my Coke/Dr Pepper/Pepsi vendors and had them bring in the national brands.

The next day, an angry customer approached me. “SO I SEE YOU GUYS HAVE NO PROBLEM PROFITEERING OFF OF THIS EMERGENCY.” He said this loudly, with an accusatory “GOTCHA” tone. “What do you mean?” I asked him, genuinely confused.

“YESTERDAY YOUR WATER WAS $2.99. TODAY IT’S $6.99.” “Well, sir, this isn’t the water we norma–“

“I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU GUYS WOULD JACK YOUR PRICES UP LIKE THIS. I’M CALLING THE….” he turned to his wife. “Who is it?… The… Better Business Bureau?” He turned back to me. “THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.”

“Sir, you can call whoever you want. We haven’t changed our prices. Our cheaper brand of water is unavailable for the foreseeable future, so we brought in the national brands so we’d have water for you to buy.”

“WELL, WHY ISN’T IT THE SAME PRICE AS YOURS?”

“If you came in here wanting ground beef, and we were out of ground beef, you wouldn’t expect me to sell you filet mignon at ground beef price, would you?” “………..” “The national brands have always been this price, sorry it’s more expensive than you’re used to, but it’s the only water we can get in right now.” He bought our limit of two and walked away without another word.

