Customer Asked Where the Eggs Were, But Then Wandered To The Opposite Side Of The Store And Loudly Complained

Sometimes, no matter how clear your directions are, people will still find a way to make it your fault.

Imagine pointing someone just two aisles over to grab their eggs, only to hear them shouting from across the store about how they “can’t find them anywhere.”

Would you let them figure it out?

Or would you rush over to help them?

In today’s story, one employee deals with this same scenario and opts for the latter.

Here’s how they explained it.

Why aren’t the eggs on the opposite side of the store to where you told me they would be I’m working, dragging some stock back to the warehouse. Someone stops me and asks where the eggs are. We were nearby them anyway, so I just pointed about two aisles down and said it’s in the bakery aisle with cakes and bread. I usually take people to items if they ask or if I feel the directions would be too complicated. Otherwise, most people don’t like getting escorted around the store. But in this situation, I didn’t, as we were two aisles away (about 20 feet away). I also had a cage full of stock and no place to put it that wasn’t in the way. Oh, and this isn’t my department.

When he came back out, she was still looking for the eggs.

I put my stock away and came out of the warehouse to find this person on the opposite side of the store loudly complaining about not being able to find eggs. I’m like, miss?? I told you where they were, so why did you ask if you’re just going to wander off? They aren’t going to be in the freezers. Another person pointed to the eggs for them before I came over to help, and eventually they did get their eggs. So happy ending, I guess.

Yikes! Sounds like she was really bad with directions.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this situation.

This person uses actual directions.

Here’s someone who never had someone get mad for being escorted.

A little mean, but so true.

Great point.

He did what he could.

It’s her own fault for not listening and following directions.

