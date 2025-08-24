Customer Complains About Not Being Able To Find What He’s Looking For, But When An Employee Tries To Help, The Customer Is Incredibly Rude

If you’re a customer at a store and you observe an employee doing their job in a way that you disagree with, as long as the employee isn’t actually doing anything that could hurt anyone and nothing illegal, do yourself a favor and mind your own business.

Retail workers do not like it when customers tell them they’re doing their job wrong because often they’re actually doing exactly what they should be doing.

In this story, an employee encounters a really rude customer.

Let’s find out what happened.

I got told off for trying to help a customer I work at a popular shoe store which happens to be a franchise. Meaning that most of our stores are run by different owners. In my town we coincidentally have two stores of different owners only a five minute walk apart. Usually when we cannot provide a service (eg. we don’t have a particular brand or the right size etc.) we will encourage customers to visit the other store and maybe find the right thing there. The other store does the same and so we have a pretty good relationship with them even though we are technically competition for each other.

This is a win for customers, but one customer wasn’t happy about it.

Usually customers are pretty thankful when we tell them about the other store but sometimes we have that particular type of customer who will for some reason find it appropriate to comment on our helpfulness. Today a man wanted to buy a pair of shoes. When asked if we could provide anything else he mentions that he also wanted a pair of sandals but thought it to be too expensive since he wasn’t able to find anything in the sales section. I tell him that the other store could have different sales and that it was worth having a look. He then tells me that I shouldn’t give out information like that and that it was bad business.

The customer was really rude.

I then said that I only intended to help and he answered: “yeah, but you know, not through the *** right?” As in; “I should stop being such an *** kisser”. I was completely speechless and sadly didn’t clap back at him. I really think that he meant to be sorta funny and not condescending but that is excactly what it was. It was so condescending of him to think that I was buttering him up and expecting something back, when in reality I just wanted to help him. Why do these people feel the need to comment on our jobs??!? I seriously don’t understand how you can be mad about getting an extra service that I didn’t even have to provide.

This reminds me of the movie “Miracle on 34th Street” where Santa Claus sends customers to different stores to buy their Christmas presents.

It seemed bad for business but was really good for business since the customers thought they were being helpful instead of greedy.

The customer in this story is way out of line.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

