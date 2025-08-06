Customer Didn’t Want To Pay For Air, So She Emptied The Bag Before The Tomatoes Were Weighed

Some customers will go to surprising lengths to feel like they’re getting their money’s worth, even over something that doesn’t really cost extra.

Imagine working a normal shift at the grocery store when a customer suddenly insists on removing the air from her produce bag so she doesn’t get charged for it. Would you try to explain? Or would you just let her do her thing?

In today’s story, one grocery store cashier finds herself in this exact situation and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all went down.

I Don’t Want to Pay For Air Back in college, I worked at a grocery store as a cashier. This story is about produce. I had all the usual people who would bag their produce together and get upset when I separated it because it cost different amounts, and sometimes even people would ask me what they were buying (as if I knew). One day, a middle-aged woman had a small plastic bag of tomatoes on my belt with the rest of her groceries.

Apparently, air weighs a lot.

Cust: I’m sorry, I need to grab those tomatoes first. I don’t want to pay for all the air in the bag! Proceeds to open the bag, release the air, and tie it back up Cust: There! No sense in paying for air. Now you can weigh them. It’s tame and harmless, but it still makes me shake my head whenever it comes to my mind.

Hilarious! It’s easy to see where the customer was coming from, but geez.

