Customer Finally Pushed This Retail Worker Too Far, So They Snapped And Told The Customer Off

“She obviously has never owned her own business before” I work at a retail store. These past few days, so many people have been quitting.

The normal thing is to put your two weeks in right? Well these employees put their two weeks in and then stopped showing up to finish their two weeks.

She’s not taking this well.

It’s been making me really depressed that my favorite co workers are leaving. And on top of being depressed, I’m stressed out because these people were still scheduled but aren’t showing up so the entire workload is all on me. But whatever. I’ll just pile my emotions like I always do.

Enter an annoying customer.

Well yesterday this customer came in. He wanted to see our jewelry, which is locked away. I’m the gatekeeper so I went to show him the jewelry. “Can I see XYZ” “I’m sorry which one?”

No need to get an attitude!

“That one???? The only one of that kind that’s in there????” He mumbled, so I didn’t hear what he said he wanted to see, so I asked him to repeat which one. He got so unbelievably rude and condescending just because I didn’t hear which one he wanted to see. Not even 5 minutes into helping this guy he’s already awful. Whatever, I’m used to it. Just keep piling on more reasons for me to want to hate my job. Then he asks me “what size are those rings?” “I don’t know off the top of my head let me pull them out and check”

What is this guy’s problem!?

I start pulling them out one by one and he snaps at me. “I didn’t say take them out and show them to me I said what size are they!” Again, condescending tone. Rude. Awful. I want to hurt him at this point. But whatever. I’m used to it. Just keep piling on even more reasons to hate my job. I finally finish with him. He wants the rings so I bring them to the front to hold them until he’s ready to check out.

Kind of rude, but it sounds like he deserved it.

Like 40 minutes later he comes up and I check him out. I just want this dude gone so I don’t say anything at all. I scan his items, he pays, I hand him his bag and say here you go. That’s it. He doesn’t deserve a thank you or come again or have a nice day. He’s cancer. He was really mad that I didn’t say thank you have a nice day. “scoffs. here you go. You don’t thank your customers when they’re done????” I’m so sick of this guy’s input. The piling of stress finally collapsed and I snapped.

Well, this isn’t very professional. But I get it.

“No dude. I’m not going to be polite to someone who’s so condescending and awful towards me okay??” “Uhhhh what????????? I’m awful?????” “Oh it’s not awful of you to scream at me at the jewelry case for not understanding what you said?” “I didn’t do any of that??? You asked me which one so I said the only one that there”

Wow, this is escalating quickly.

“Yeah you said it as if I’m a moron for asking you to repeat which one it is” “Maybe if you took that stupid thing out of your ear you would’ve heard me?” (Referring to my headset to communicate with my manager and associates) “Oh, but you’re not being rude?” Then he chimes in with my all time favorite line from customers.

This is such an outdated (and wrong) phrase.

“Where’s your manager? The customer is always right” Me being a brat, I ask my manager over the headset “is the customer always right?” She scoffs and says no. “My manager said no the customer isn’t always right.” “They’ve clearly never owned their own business then.”

Ouch. Nice comeback.

“So you’re telling me at your business, a 20 dollar transaction warrants the customer to treat your employees like garbage? I can see why you’re shopping at a discount store, your business must be failing.” “Psh. And you wonder why you’re working at a retail store.” He finally left. I was boiling. All the customers were staring at me.

This is one of those times where everything they did was technically wrong, but 100% justified. Great job standing up for themself!

