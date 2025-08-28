Auto Parts Customer Got A One-Time Discount For A Damaged Part, But Then He Began Demanding Special Treatment Every Time He Came In

Retail workers learn quickly that generosity can backfire.

When one customer received a one-time discount, he suddenly began expecting special treatment on every single purchase.

And one unlucky retail worker had the misfortune of being the one to give him a reality check.

Keep reading to find out how it all played out.

Customer expects a discount everytime he comes. So we have a customer that a while back ordered a part from us. Unfortunately, the part came damaged. We called the guy and told him about the part and that we would reorder it for him. He was cool about it, so when he came to pick up the part, we decided to give him a 10% discount for being patient.

But that’s where the store went wrong.

After that, every time he comes in, he asks for a discount. I mean, for everything. If it’s on sale, he expects us to discount it even more. Normally we just tell him no and he backs off, but today he came in a bad mood and I had to deal with him.

Then one day, everything came to a head.

So he comes in looking for a part for his car. I find it, and while I’m registering the warranty, he asks me for his discount.

Me: So let me get your phone number so I can register the warranty. Cust: How much is it going to be after my discount? Me: Your discount?

The customer is clearly confused.

Cust: Yes, I get a discount every time I come here. Me: Oh, you mean your rewards card? Let me check to see if you have any money on it. Cust: No! I get an additional discount here!

The cashier tries to set him straight, but the customer refuses to be reasoned with.

Me: Sorry sir, but we don’t have customer-specific discounts. Why do you think you get a discount, if you don’t mind me asking? Cust: Come on!!! Every time I come here, I expect my discount and nobody wants to give it to me. I got a discount when a part I ordered came damaged, so I expect a discount every time!! Me: Sorry to hear that, sir, but that discount you got for the damaged part was a one-time thing. I’m sorry if you thought it was a permanent thing.

The customer continues to make a scene, but the cashier isn’t taking the bait.

Cust: Whatever!!! You guys are just trying to rob me. I’m never coming back here again if you don’t give me the discount. Me: Well, I’m sorry that we will be losing your business, sir. Is there anything else I can help you with today?? Customer just stared at me, and after a minute of staring at my retail-smile-filled face, he left. I’ll see if he comes back.

Some customers mistake one-time kindness for lifetime entitlement.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks this entitled behavior is all too common in the auto parts industry.

This user concurs.

Giving certain customers special treatment can end up just making everyone’s lives more difficult.

You give a customer an inch, they’ll take a mile.

The customer didn’t get his discount, but he made sure everyone heard his complaints.

And as always, the world kept spinning.

