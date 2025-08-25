Customer Insisted This Employee Promised Free Overnight Shipping, But They Were Out Of State The Entire Day And Had Never Spoken To Him

In retail, there are always customers who think being loud and persistent will get them what they want, even if their story makes no sense.

So, what would you do if a customer called, insisting you had made promises to them the day before, when you weren’t even in the same state?

Would you try to reason with them?

Or would you let them dig their own hole while you kept your cool?

In today’s story, one employee deals with this exact scenario and chooses the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

Apparently I was in Two States at Once and Promised Someone Free Shipping? This is the first day I am at work this week. I was in a different state altogether when the phone rang, so I picked it up. Me: Thank you for calling store X. How can I help? Customer: Yeah, so I talked to you yesterday about an order I placed that I need overnight for free. I need it by this Friday. I was promised it would get here today.

When he didn’t get his way, he hung up.

Me: (He went on for a while, and I felt correcting him was more trouble than it was worth.) Do you have the order number, sir? I’ll take a look and check with my boss. He gave me the order number, and I looked it up. It said the label was created, but there’s no additional info. Our shipping guy just picked up our outgoing packages, so it’s likely en route. I checked with my boss, who saw the order placed yesterday. The customer was not charged shipping despite being multiple states away. So I went back to the phone, but he hung up. He called back shortly later. I told him what I knew, and he exasperatedly said it was not what I promised him and hung up in a huff. I thought it would end there. Wrongo!

Sometime later, his wife called back.

I explained what happened to my boss and how the guy was a jerk. The boss took my side and was just as confused because he wasn’t here yesterday. I happened to be away from the desk, fulfilling another order. The boss happens to be closer to the phone and picks up. Thank God. It was customer X’s disgruntled spouse. My boss handled the rest and said she was really trying to make him feel guilty. She kept saying, “Well, you promised,” “He was promised,” etc…. The manager said he would look into it, and the call ended. The absolute audacity. The items desperately needed were: a hat and a shirt.

Yikes! There’s nothing worse than being blamed for something you didn’t do.

