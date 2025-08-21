Customer Is Really Cold And Waiting To Buy Toys, So She Takes It Out On The Staff, But They’re Too Cold To Care

It’s bizarre how self centered so many customers are, like they are the only people with feelings and if they voice those feelings, everything they want will come true.

Cue everyone’s favorite Ashton Kutcher quote It’s Christmas Eve. The temperature is -5 degrees after wind chill.

This is too cold to be hell, right? No.

I am working outside selling toys at a Winter Market. The tourists are frustrated, understandably, by their vacation to a place where it literally hurts to be outside. What I don’t understand is when one woman angrily asks me in an accusatory tone, “Do you even REALIZE how cold it is out here?!”

Okay, first of all, there is literally nothing I can do about it. Second of all, one of us has the power to go inside and the other cannot as they have to sell toys outside. Third of all, of course I realize how cold it is; I have to hold my bottle of Spic and Span to the lamp to melt it so’s I can clean up the mud you stomped all over my booth!

