Customer Is Upset That A Flag Set Isn’t Ringing Up At The Sale Price, But The Manager, Cashier, And Owner All Point Out That It’s Not The Product In The Ad

Working in a customer facing position isn’t for everyone. You have to deal with a lot of crazy customers and try not to let them get to you.

What would you do if a customer was upset that an item was ringing up at a higher price than in the sales flyer? Would you adjust the price or call your manager?

In today’s story, one employee turns to the manager for help, but the customer still isn’t satisfied.

Let’s see how this story plays out.

“You’ll lose a customer forever if I don’t get this price!” Or, Why My Boss is Awesome This happened last Friday, (May 16), but I ended up having to tell the story to so many people that I didn’t feel like typing it out till now. Anyway, here we go. An older guy (let’s call him Irrationally Angry Man, or IAM) came storming up to my register on an otherwise normal Friday afternoon. He had quite a few items, including a flag set (which includes an American flag as well as a pole and the screws needed to assemble it), and one of our recent sales ads. He immediately demanded that I tell him each of the prices of the items he had as I rang them up, so that he could make sure each item he’d grabbed was correct.

No big deal there.

But the customer was upset about the flag set.

However, when the flag set rang up at $12.99, IAM got even more angry. I called a manager up at this point because I assumed the flag set was ringing up at the wrong price. The manager went to check, while IAM started ranting to me about how “you guys are terrible. How dare you not have the right prices up, that’s freaking ridiculous. You’re just terrible, and if I don’t get this at that price, I’m never coming back.” IAM was not quiet about this, either.

IAM won’t seem to accept that it’s the wrong item.

Manager comes back, confirms that, no, flag set SKU does not match the SKU in the ad, prompting IAM to yell at the manager and demand to see the owner. Luckily, the owner is in on Fridays, so the manager went to get him, once again leaving me alone with IAM. IAM proceeds to continue with his rant about the store, and how we’re terrible. One of my coworkers came up at this point, obviously hoping to help, and ended up simply stating “No, the flag in the ad isn’t the flag set, it’s just the flag”, irritating IAM even further.

The owner took over.

At this point I was done with IAM’s ranting, and moved to stand beside the cashier closest to me. For whatever reason, the one thing that really makes me anxious is being yelled at, so I ended up tearing up a little bit (honestly I think it was just the stress of the whole situation) and went to sit in the back to calm down. However, before I left, the owner did finally come up to talk to IAM, and the first thing out of his mouth was “No. You are not getting that flag set for the sale price. That is not the one in the ad.” Apparently, after I walked to the back, IAM continued to yell at the owner, “You’ll lose a customer forever if you don’t give me the sale price!” to which the owner replied simply, “Adios.”

Demanding customers need to learn that they can’t get what they want by being rude. Losing a customer like that is not a loss at all.

