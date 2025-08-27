Customer Opened A Camping Chair In The Middle Of The Store And Sat Down, Then Told The Worker “I Can Sit Here All Day If I Want”

Some customers act like store aisles are their personal living rooms.

What would you do if someone unpacked merchandise, blocked the walkway, and insisted they had every right to stay there?

Would you try to reason with them?

Or would you walk away before you said something you shouldn’t?

In today’s story, a retail worker encounters this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s the full story.

I am going to sit here all day if I want So, the store I work at has an overabundance of items. On the other side of the building, we sell camp supplies and groceries, but in the middle of the story, we have apparel, which is where this showdown goes down. So, one fine day, I escaped from being “requested” to assist with the registers, and I was moving through the boys’ shirts when I stumbled into a man’s leg. You see, some dude decided to move a canvas folding chair halfway through a busy store, unpack it, and sit down in a random aisle, barely just ever so slightly too small to fit him, and sit down in this chair.

Not knowing what to say, she walked on.

Now, as a good little worker, and due to force of habit, I asked, “Can I help with anything?” We all know I wanted to say, “Do you need help with your head?” But sadly, that’s not allowed. This exquisite example of a human being replied, ever so happy with himself, “I can sit here all day if I want.” He looked at me like he had won some sort of game. I didn’t know how to respond to that, so I left.

Wow! That takes entitlement to a whole new level.

People will amaze you, and when they do, the best thing is to just walk away.

It’s not always in a good way.

