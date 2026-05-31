She Thought Moving in With Her Sister Would Save Her Money. Instead, It Triggered a Crucial Fight for Independence

Moving in with family to save money sounds like a practical solution… right up until the living situation turns out to be anything but practical.

A disabled college student who arranged to split rent with her older sister and her sister’s boyfriend thought she had found a setup that worked for everyone — cheaper than campus housing, close to a family member, and a financial boost for the couple.

What she moved into was a household defined by constant fighting, financial chaos, and a relationship her own parents were urging her to escape.

She had been transparent about her one-year plan from the start. Her sister had said nothing at first, but when the exit became real, she became the villain in her sister’s eyes.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for wanting to move out of my sister’s apartment? I’m an 18-year-old university student who is moving in soon with my sister (25F) and her boyfriend (31M). We are splitting the rent three ways.

This student had her own ideas about the ideal arrangement.

Originally, I wanted to move in with my sister because I am disabled, and my parents thought it’d be a good idea to be in closer proximity to a guardian. The split rent would also be cheaper than paying for my university housing, and it would help my sister and her boyfriend financially, too.

But the reality was more complicated than that.

The problem is: I only plan to stay for one year. My plan was to live with her for my upcoming second year of university, then move out and find my own place for my third year. I’ve been telling her that this was my plan for the past few months, and she never said anything until now.

Now her sibling is upset with her.

My sister is now angry at me because apparently she and her boyfriend cannot afford the rent on their own, and it’s normal to live in apartments for several years.

But, to her, this doesn’t even seem like a relationship worth fighting for.

To give some context, I think I would be fine staying longer in the shared apartment if my sister and her boyfriend weren’t in an incredibly toxic and abusive relationship. They fight constantly, to the point where my parents are even telling me to move into a studio now and to forget about the money wasted on the lease.

This isn’t what she signed up for at all.

I also feel a little awkward because I feel like I’m intruding on a couple’s shared space. My sister isn’t even paying for the rent of her current apartment. My parents pay for it, while she goes into credit card debt buying things she doesn’t need.

And besides, her sibling is barely around.

She flies out of state every two weeks to attend anime conventions and spends hundreds of dollars on importing goods from overseas. I would be leaving them in a poor financial situation, but I can’t even be sure that they will be together in a few months. AITA for only wanting to stay one year?

No one can blame her for wanting to escape this mess.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who restored a vintage camera with her own money and doesn’t want to hand it over to family.

What did Reddit think?

If her sibling really wants to get her life in order, she can start by reevaluating her priorities.

This commenter thinks this sister is spoiled enough to find somewhere else to land.

This student definitely shouldn’t count on things getting better anytime soon.

It’s high time she distance herself from her sibling and her mess.

The math is pretty simple here — she committed to one year, stayed one year, and now she’s out.

At the end of the day, being forced to navigate her sibling’s constant drama just isn’t worth the small amount of money she saves.

It’s clear her sister has a lot on her plate, but she appears to have a silver spoon in her mouth, so she’ll probably figure it out eventually.

Right now, this student needs to put herself first and deal with her sister later.