Customer Was Rude To Everyone In Line At Toys ‘R’ Us On Christmas Eve, So The Cashier “Accidentally” Scanned His Item Three Times And Sent Him Straight To The Service Desk

Some people forget that being nasty to everyone around you comes with consequences, especially during the holidays.

What would you do if a customer was loudly complaining, disrespecting other shoppers, and treating you like garbage right before closing time on Christmas Eve? Would you be polite to get him out of there quickly? Or would you throw a wrench in his day?

In today’s story, a Toys ‘R’ Us employee encounters a customer like this and decides to fight back. Here’s how it all went down.

I’m sorry, you need to go to the service desk, sir. I worked at Toys ‘R’ Us in the 1990s. It was Christmas Eve. Normally, I worked in the electronics booth, but the lines were very long at check-out, so they asked me to work a register. It was one hour before the store closed, but we knew we had to work at least an extra hour after closing just to cash out the large number of last-minute customers. Christmas Eve was the busiest day of the season. I had worked there for a few years, so I knew the drill and just embraced the holiday spirit.

While cashing people out, I noticed a man in the back of the line. He was rude to everyone around him. He complained that the store didn’t have anything good for his son and was settling on a rather expensive remote-controlled car. As he approached, he started complaining about the number of items the woman in front of him had and suggested that she let him go ahead of her. She had a small baby with her that was crying, and she couldn’t seem to calm it down, so the last thing she wanted to do was hang around in the store any longer. She only had maybe 10 or 12 items, so it really wasn’t that much.

The woman behind him spoke up, basically asking him to leave her alone and reminding him it was the holiday season, etc. She was pleasant about it and not at all rude. He then started on her. When he finally reached the front of the line, he handed me his credit card, told me to hurry up, and insinuated that I sucked at my job because the line was so long. What he didn’t know is that I scanned his remote-controlled car three times. The car was a few hundred dollars (pretty expensive by 1990s standards). As I was giving him the receipt and his credit card and telling him to have a nice holiday, I “noticed my mistake.”

I stopped him and said that I was so very sorry that I accidentally scanned his item multiple times. “This scanner sometimes does that, and I am so sorry!” He looked at me as if I were the dumbest person he had ever met, and he told me to fix the problem fast. This is the best part. I told him I couldn’t do anything after a final sale, after the register had been closed, and that he would have to go to our service desk to get the issue resolved.

I gestured to the service desk, and there were probably a dozen people in that line. The only way he could get his money was if he went and waited for a manager to handle the return. He was so mad.

After he reluctantly went to the service desk, the lady behind him in line said to me, “I feel like you did that on purpose.” I advised that only a terrible person would do such a thing. As she walked out, she said, “We need more terrible people like you in this world.” The next few customers expressed their approval of the situation as well. It made my day to inconvenience that guy like he did everyone around him in line.

Guys like this are the worst! No one likes to deal with entitled people, so good for this cashier.

