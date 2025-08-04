Cyclist Sees A Driver Throw Trash Out Her Car Window, So They Collect The Trash And Catch Up To Her

Littering is horrible, especially when it’s so easy to throw trash away instead of throwing it on the ground!

If you saw someone in a car throw trash out the window, would you ignore the situation, pick up the litter, or teach them a lesson they’ll never forget?

In today’s story, one cyclist sees a driver litter and decides to teach her a lesson.

Let’s see what happens.

a really nice, simply, resolution I was cycling. I Saw a woman throw a load of fast food rubbish from her car whilst driving through a residential street. I know she was probably using the street to skip traffic and would have to rejoin the main road at the end.

The cyclist picked up the trash.

I collected all her fast food junk, caught up with her and politely waved and smiled at her. She wound down her window and I was like “hey, I think that when you threw all that trash out of you car you dropped something important!” And she was like “oh, really, what?” And I dumped the trash back on her lap and said “your manners”

What a great comeback!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person regrets ever littering.

Does she even know what manners are?

This person loved the revenge.

Another person praised the revenge.

Littering is unacceptable!

