Dating Can Be Hard And Awkward, But This TikToker Got Setup By A Co-Worker In The Best Way
by Michael Levanduski
It can be hard to find good people to meet and try to date, so it is always nice when a friend is willing to set you up.
This TikToker was very close with her co-worker, so she was excited when he asked to set her up on a blind date.
She explains what happened, saying, “A couple days ago one of my co-workers, we had a shift together, and when we got off, he messaged me. Now this co-worker, he’s married, very down to Earth. Chill dude, we get along like two peas in a pod at work. He messaged me at work after he left, and he was like, ‘Hey, don’t take this in a weird way, but I think I have somebody that you would enjoy going on a blind date with. Like, let me know if you are interested. I don’t know if you are seeing anyone. But let me know, I think it could be a really good match.’ So, I’m like why the heck not, right?”
That is nice that her co-worker is willing to do this. She goes on with the story, she said, “Ok, I’m down. And he replied, ‘Ok, I can plan the whole thing if you would like.'”
Wow, he really wants these two to get together if he is willing to organize the whole thing.
Later in the story she says what happened, “So, the day comes and he tells me his name like an hour before I’m about to go on this date with this man, he was like ‘this is his name.’ I have no idea what he looks like.” Then he gives her his number so they can coordinate if anything happens. She goes on to text him and says, “What are you wearing so I don’t look like an idiot. And he’s like ‘I’m wearing this.’ I show up, we start talking and he’s like, ‘So, how do you know this person (the person who set us up)?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, we work together, how do you know him?’ And he’s like, ‘Ah, he’s my older brother.'”
Oh, wow! That is really cool that he thought enough of this girl to set her up with his brother.
The date seemed to go well. She went on with her thoughts, saying, “This man, the whole time, had me set up on a blind date with his brother.” That would be a big surprise. “Like thank you, what an honor. How cute. I had no idea! How cute.”
That is a very heartwarming story.
I hope she posts more with how the date went and if they end up becoming an item.
Watch the video below to see the whole thing for yourself.
@blujay_963
The people in the comments seem to have loved this story as well.
This person thought the co-worker was going to show up for the date.
This person thinks there is more to the story.
These people just love the story! Me too!
This will be so romantic if they end up getting married. Love stories like this are amazing.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · blind date, brother, co-workers, dating, love, romance, sibling setup, stock, tiktok, top, video, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.