Daughter Wants To Do Her Own Laundry To Make Sure It Is Done Right, But When She Asked Her Family Members To Stop Including Her Clothes, They Got Upset

When living together with your family, it can be nice to help each other out and do things to make everyone’s lives easier.

What would you do if your family members were always doing your laundry, even though you asked them not to because you didn’t like how they did it?

That is what happened to the daughter in this story, and now she is wondering if she is out of line for asking them to let her do her own laundry.

Let’s see why she doesn’t want them doing her laundry.

AITA for telling my family to stop doing MY laundry? They don’t listen and i feel like something may be wrong with me? Hi, so i am in a dilemma here. I’ve asked my family to stop doing my laundry for me. It sounds dumb but listen: I have a very particular way of doing things, and if its messed up I get upset.

Why would they want to do her laundry?

It has happened before where my mom or sister decides that my basket is now their responsibility, which it obviously isnt. First few times I just ask that they dont do my laundry, and I can do it myself. Completely disregarded. I dont know why but they take offense when I tell them not to do my laundry. I say like “thank you but let me do it please”. I’ve explained why I’d rather do it myself but they get mad.

This is a really weird situation.

Today, i already did my laundry last night but hadnt folded it yet. My sister threw it all back in the wash because she assumed it was dirty (without asking me if it was). Funny enough, I left some new clothes at the bottom that I hadn’t washed or tried on yet but had to leave in my basket so I would remember when i folded my clothes. The tags dissolved and now I cant return them if they don’t fit.

But there’s another problem.

Additionally, I had a pair of 7 for all mankind pants in the wash at the time that were specified line dry. They ended up in the tumble dry aswell and didnt even dry all the way through. I was crashing out in my head because I’m not allowed to retaliate.

I would be upset by this as well.

I’m not happy because my clothing items have now been either ruined, not washed correctly, or unable to return. Am I being too petty or am I justified? My sister and mom tell me to stop “acting like that”(implication of like OCD or autism). I don’t even think I have any type of issue, but I’m lowkey being gaslit that I should just be grateful or something. AITA?

Maybe they are trying to be helpful, or maybe they are just being controlling. Either way, she should find a way to make them stop.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

