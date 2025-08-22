Disabled Woman Relies On Her Husband’s Help Every Day, But This Cranberry Juice Incident Really Showed His True Colors

When we get married, we do so with absolute faith that we will be there for one another no matter what life throws at us.

And life really does have a knack of throwing some pretty testing situations our way – but the strongest relationships make it through regardless.

So when the disabled woman in this story was trying to make the best of her life, she thought she could rely on her husband’s help.

But what she received instead was very different.

Read on to find out how tensions boiled over, and this woman was left to pick up the pieces.

AITA for not allowing my husband to move a table? I am a 55-year-old woman, and a paraplegic. I spend nearly every hour of every day sitting and sleeping on a couch because my bedroom is upstairs. So, I’m stuck in a small spare room that’s too small to even fit a bed in. I have a table in the room that has a couple of shelves under it. The table has two tops, one of which swings out to form an L-shape that can be used as a desk. This part of the table goes in front of me, parallel to the couch, while the other part of the table (the part with the shelves) stays to my left, perpendicular to the couch. This table is perfect for me because whenever I need to get up, I can simply push it to the side to move it out of the way.

Let’s see how this table became the source of some marital drama.

On the table are my laptop on the right half, with a large pen rack, two juice glasses, some papers, and a few small knick-knacks on the left. There is a small shelving unit behind the table. Recently my husband, who is 53, was in my room helping me get situated back on the couch after a trip to the bathroom. Per usual, he filled both juice glasses to the top. Then, when he went to swing the table in front of me, the pen rack bumped into the shelving. This happens periodically, and I just slide the pen rack a couple of inches away from the shelving. I think swinging the tabletop causes vibrations that make the pen rack gradually move towards the shelves. My desk table is very small (narrower than my laptop), and my pen rack is kinda large, which I need so I can store all kinds of small items that I use frequently within reach (e.g., markers, scissors, magnifier, tape, stapler, lip gloss, etc., not just pens), as it’s not like I can get up off the couch and go get what I need.

But this little bump had big repercussions.

Anyway, when the pen rack bumped into the shelving, instead of sliding the pen holder away from it like I always do, he moved the table a few inches away from the shelving. In doing so, one of the square metal legs of the table slammed into my kneecap and remained pressed against it. I have feeling in that knee, so it really hurt. I told my husband what happened and told him the table could not stay there because it would be painful for me to have a square metal table leg constantly pressing against my knee. He got angry and slammed the table back to where it was, and when it hit against the shelving, the juice sloshed out of both completely full glasses and went everywhere.

This wasn’t the end of this upsetting scenario.

Because it was sticky cranberry juice, I couldn’t just mop up the mess with paper towels; I had to wash everything down with soapy wipes. There were a ton of items to clean, so it took a long time. My papers were ruined because the ink sort of melted. He did not help me clean up the juice, nor did he offer to. He just stood there watching me cry and clean. He also did not apologize for hurting my knee or spilling my juice everywhere. My husband spends approximately 15-20 minutes per day in my room. AITA?

This story is absolutely heartbreaking, and shows her husband’s complete lack of empathy toward her.

It’s devastating that he didn’t approach the situation with compassion, instead being aggressive and neglectful toward a disabled woman, leaving her to clean up the mess that he made.

And now she thinks she’s the problem? He’s clearly neglecting not only her – fifteen to twenty minutes company per day is nothing – but ruining her mental health too.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This is not acceptable.

