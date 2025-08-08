August 8, 2025 at 10:55 am

Do You Never Get Your Apartment Deposit Back? Try Asking For This Specific Thing. – ‘I’d like the detailed receipt I’m legally entitled to.’

by Ben Auxier

I’ve moved, on average, about once every two years throughout my adult life. And I don’t think I’ve ever gotten my deposit back.

I probably would have though if I’d have known about this move from TikTok user @missmoneymichelle:

“Don’t move out of your apartment before doing this.

‘Hey landlord, my boyfriend and I are moving out, can we have our security deposit back, please?

‘Oh, yeah, you aren’t getting any of that back, we had to use all of it on repairs, and there were a lot.'”

“‘Well, if that’s the case, I’d like the detailed receipt I’m legally entitled to see how much each of the repairs were.'”

“‘You, uhhhh, know that you’re legally entitled to that, huh?’

‘Yeah, and we might have hung up some picture frames, but normal wear and tear can’t be used against us.’

‘Fine, here are the receipts and half of your deposit back.'”

Some folks have had luck with these approaches.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 163249 Do You Never Get Your Apartment Deposit Back? Try Asking For This Specific Thing. Id like the detailed receipt Im legally entitled to.

It’s worth a shot.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 163309 Do You Never Get Your Apartment Deposit Back? Try Asking For This Specific Thing. Id like the detailed receipt Im legally entitled to.

You gotta literally ask them to bring receipts.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 163321 Do You Never Get Your Apartment Deposit Back? Try Asking For This Specific Thing. Id like the detailed receipt Im legally entitled to.

Best of luck out there.

