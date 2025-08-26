Driver Has A Technique For Protecting Her Car From Break-Ins, And It’s Ridiculously Elaborate

As far as I know, I’ve only had one attempted break-in with my car.

Mercifully, the alarm going off was enough to scare away the would-be thief, who I promise would have found nothing of value in there, including, arguably, the car itself.

But if you’re a little more concerned about your vehicular safety, maybe (and I do mean maybe) check out this video from TikTok user @victorias.way:

“The first thing I do before leaving my care in a sketchy neighborhood,” reads the caption, although it should probably say “things,” plural, because there are a lot, starting with creating an elaborate fake person in the driver’s seat.

Then hiding an air tag under the floor mat for tracking, which is probably the most sensible part of the whole endeavor.

Then things get…less clear. She dabs Vaseline in patches on the door handle.

She opens and uncaps the fuel tank.

And then…uses Vaseline again, this time to press down a piece of tape onto the dashboard, then remove the tape.

Your guess is as good as mine.

People in the comments had some concerns.

“Hey we should break into that lady’s car.”

“Why?”

“Because the person inside is very clearly fake, I’ve been watching her set it up for half an hour.”

Why the heavy usage of Vaseline?

You have a VERY particular set of skills.

The range of tips from entirely practical to absolutely baffling makes me wonder if this is a troll.

I genuinely don’t know.

