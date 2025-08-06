Driver Honked At A Classic Car Owner To Hurry Up At The Car Wash, So He Spent Another $10 And Cleaned It Twice As Slow

Patience is a virtue, but not everyone seems to have it when waiting their turn.

Imagine spending your own time and money to carefully wash a car you take pride in, only to have a stranger honk and yell at you to move faster. Would you rush to make him stop? Or would you take your sweet time and make sure your car gets the attention it deserves?

In the following story, one man finds himself facing this exact decision and teaches this guy a lesson. Here’s what happened.

Impatient guy at Self serve car wash I was at the self-serve coin-op car wash washing my classic car. Now, many people don’t consider this car a “classic” because it’s a ’96, and people still don’t think that ’90s cars can be classic. Most of the cars you see on the road are rusted to crap and not well taken care of. So I am in one of the bays washing my car. It had some bird poop on it and other crud, so after the foam brush and rinse I like to go around my car with a small sponge and get rid of any dirt, poop, or whatever that didn’t come off before I wax it. The car wash had all the bays full, but no one was waiting. A guy pulled up behind me to wait as I was rinsing off the foam. Oops, I noticed some bird poop that did not come all the way off in a few spots, so I grabbed my sponge to get rid of it.

It turns out that he was the most impatient guy ever.

The guy starts honking his horn. I ignore him and continue with the poop sponging. He then yells at me, “Go pull up and wipe down your car over there, SOME PEOPLE ARE ******* WAITING” So I just gave the dude a thumbs up, walked over to the change machine and got another 10 bucks in quarters, put them all in and started over with the wash, taking my sweet time. Making sure I sprayed the prewash 3x around the car. Took 5 minutes per tire to really scrub them down. Reeeeeeaaaaally meticulous, thorough clean. Finally, he just threw up his hands and pulled up behind one of the other customers.

Yikes! Some people have a lot of nerve, and this guy is one of them.

