Employee Had To Go Back To Work Immediately After Their Friend’s Demise, But They Didn’t Try To Hide Their Feelings

Bereavement days are few and far between in the workplace, and definitely don’t exist in retail.

Most places, you’re just expected to keep calm and carry on, no matter how hard life gets.

One person shared their experience of how they decided not to conform to that expectation…with both sad and slightly comedic results.

Check it out.

Sad but kinda funny story looking back on it now

Alright so this happened about 2 years ago now and like the situation wasn’t (and isn’t) funny. But I can look back on this particular story now & kinda have a laugh at it if that makes any sense?

That’s a tried and true way to cope with tragedy.

Ok so anyways, back in 2021, one of my good friends unfortunately passed away. Naturally, I was going through horrible grief. However, four days after that happened, I had to (attempt) to go back to work, as I was scheduled for a 4 hour shift.

Even just four hours after something like that can be brutal.

I try to keep it together but in the end, I wind up literally sobbing as I’m entering the building to go clock in. I clock in, not even 10 minutes into my shift, I’m very obviously & visibly ugly sobbing. A guy walks up to me and asks if I can point him in the right direction of an item he was looking for.

Dude, SO not the time.

Through my tears, I say something along the lines of “Yes, those should be on aisle ___”.

At least their boss couldn’t accuse them of not doing their job…

I’m just sharing this because I find it funny how oblivious customers are to, well, literally anything- Gigantic bold, bright signs stating store policies right in front of their faces, store hours, a worker literally SOBBING in front of them, etc. 🤣 Ah, such is the life of a retail worker.

Unsurprisingly, Reddit commenters, especially fellow retail survivors, felt the same.

Many even shared stories in solidarity.

Others engaged in some similar humor.

And empathized with how all too common this situation is.

There were even some good natured quotes and references thrown in.

Everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about, even if some folks are able to laugh at theirs.

So be nice.

