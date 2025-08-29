Employee Needs The Day Off To Go To A Doctor’s Appointment, But The Manager Tries To Convince Him To Come To Work Anyway

If you took the day off for medical reasons and your boss wanted to know more about why you needed the day off, would you comply and give them all the details, or would you tell them it’s none of their business?

The employee in this story knew it was none of his boss’s business why he needed the day off, but he decided to give some details anyway just to see the boss’s reaction.

Let’s see what happened.

I’ll tell you things you have no business knowing. Enjoy! I used to work for a manager who had never managed before. Or he had never managed anything important, I’m not sure which. He could NOT cover for me as he didn’t know my job, and my crew could handle things when it was slow but we were generally short of manpower. One day I needed the day off for medical purposes. I filed my paperwork in advance and the day off was approved. When I reminded him about it the day before my leave, he wasn’t happy. “Are you sure you can’t come in?”

He kept it vague but explained that he couldn’t come in.

“I have a doctor appointment tomorrow and I filed my paperwork telling you I’m off.” I stopped there because it’s none of his business and it’s actually illegal for the employer to dig into an employee’s medical reasons. “But it isn’t really going to take all day is it?” Again? This is illegal and it’s ticking me off. “I need the whole day.” “When is your appointment? Can’t you come in after?”

He decided to elaborate.

Seriously? Fine. Fine. I’ll tell you things you have no business knowing. Enjoy. “Well I guess. My colonoscopy is scheduled for 8:00am and I think that takes about half an hour, but I don’t know how long the sedative takes to wear off. I can’t drive tomorrow but maybe my mom can drop me off and picks me back up again later. I’ll be high as a kite but I can probably get something done.” No way in hell can I get any work done to anyones standards after coming out of twilight sedation, but whatever.

It was worth it.

The look on his face would have done a carp proud. There’s a reason I didn’t want to tell you, dimwit. But if you want the nitty gritty, I can go into detail. I’m pretty sure he never asked anyone anywhere about their health ever again.

Seriously, don’t pry. It was none of his business.

