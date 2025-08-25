Employee Tried To Help A Customer Find Hand Soap, But Then Discovered Something Truly Bizarre Was Waiting In A Baby Stroller A Little Further Down The Aisle

Retail workers see all kinds of bizarre things during a shift, but sometimes the strangest moments hit you back-to-back.

What would you do if a customer asked for help finding a product that was literally right in front of them, and before you could recover from that conversation, you stumbled upon a stroller carrying something far more unsettling than a baby?

Would you stay and deal with it?

Or would you make a quick escape and try to forget about it?

In the following story, a retail employee deals with this exact scenario and can’t get away fast enough.

Here’s the full scoop.

I Can’t use Brand X, and glass eyes I work at the grocery store known for blue vests and pajama-wearing customers. I am one of the people who unload trucks and then stock the items, so luckily for me, I spend half my day in a loud, dirty, slightly dangerous back room. Sadly, the universe condenses all the weird into the limited time I am on the floor. Our wonderful tale begins when a woman of noticeable thinness asks for help. She explains how she can’t use brand X hand soap as it leaves her hands dry, and she needs help finding other kinds of soap. I of course activate the customer service routine and take two steps into the isle that has the soap and realize we are almost out of Brand X.

Thankfully, her supervisor helped her get away from the woman.

After I informed the customer that quite literally every type of soap she sees on the shelf is NOT brand X, she looked at my face and calmly stated that she couldn’t use brand X because it dried out her hands. I restate my previous statement. Then, the hero arrives: my supervisor. He stands behind the customer, giving me the hand sign to indicate I should flee while I can, so I do. The only problem is that I immediately entered the waiting arms of customer number two. A middle-aged woman with no defining features other than she is pushing a baby stroller, the sun shade is up, and the contents of the stroller are visible.

The next scenario was even weirder.

Like any good man, I take a peek at the possibility of children because they’re cute. My next thoughts were, “Oh, it’s blue. I am going to have to call the cops.” That was followed by the realization that the “child” had glass eyes and was made of a mix of plastic and porcelain. It just so happened that it had had makeup applied to make it look a concerning shade of blue. I walked away quickly. Later, my supervisor told me that if I ever see either of the two women again, I should radio it in because they are unwell and need to be escorted out of the store.

Wow! That’s some luck!

