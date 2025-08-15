‘I genuinely fear he needs a doctor.’ – Employee Wasn’t Expecting The Mountain Of Diet Coke Cans She Found In Her Boss’s Office

Everyone has their vice.

And for some folks, Diet Coke is their drug of choice.

I feel like we all know someone with this addiction, right?

I know I do!

In the viral TikTok video you’re about to see, a woman named Annie gave viewers an inside glimpse into her boss’s Diet Coke habit.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Should I be scared?”

And maybe Annie should be…

The video showed what appeared to be dozens of Diet Coke cans in the break room at Annie’s job.

Annie told viewers she thinks he drinks 12 cans of the stuff each day.

She said, “He’s probably their No. 1 customer.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I genuinely fear he needs a doctor.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers said about this.

This TikTokker chimed in.

Another viewer asked a question.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

It looks like her boss might have a bit of a problem…

