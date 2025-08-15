August 15, 2025 at 2:55 am

‘I genuinely fear he needs a doctor.’ – Employee Wasn’t Expecting The Mountain Of Diet Coke Cans She Found In Her Boss’s Office

by Matthew Gilligan

Everyone has their vice.

And for some folks, Diet Coke is their drug of choice.

I feel like we all know someone with this addiction, right?

I know I do!

In the viral TikTok video you’re about to see, a woman named Annie gave viewers an inside glimpse into her boss’s Diet Coke habit.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Should I be scared?”

And maybe Annie should be…

The video showed what appeared to be dozens of Diet Coke cans in the break room at Annie’s job.

Annie told viewers she thinks he drinks 12 cans of the stuff each day.

She said, “He’s probably their No. 1 customer.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I genuinely fear he needs a doctor.”

Check out the video.

@anniebogart

I genuinely fear he needs a doctor #dietcoke

♬ original sound – annie bogart

Now let’s see what viewers said about this.

This TikTokker chimed in.

Another viewer asked a question.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

It looks like her boss might have a bit of a problem…

