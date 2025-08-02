Everyone Expected Her To Pick Her Niece Up From School, And When She Didn’t They Were Furious With Her

Some siblings cannot be counted upon. It can lead to drama and other problems. But does that mean their flakiness becomes your responsibility?

In this story, one woman is upset that she has to help her sister out of a lot but her other sister doesn’t help out at all. Now, her niece is caught in the middle of the drama.

Keep reading to see who really messed up here.

AITA for not collecting my niece from school I have a sister who started working in early June. Since I’m currently off school for the year and usually wake up late, I’ve been helping her out by picking up my 4-year-old niece from school in the afternoons.

But that included some undesirable effects…

Recently, my other sisters have been pressuring me to take more responsibility with my niece like dropping her off and picking her up more frequently because I’m at home and not working. On top of that, I’ve been attending all her school meetings and taking full responsibility for her after school, even though she’s not my child. What really frustrates me is that my sister keeps lying to our other sister, claiming that I don’t pick my niece up on time even though I’m the one doing nearly everything for her. She acts like she’s the one taking care of my niece, when in reality, she does nothing! One day, I was in the middle of sorting out and cleaning all my old school stuff when it was time to collect my niece. I asked if she could do the pickup.

She agreed then at the very last minute, she backed out and started making excuses.

So no one went.

I decided to finish what I was doing because I didn’t want to leave a huge mess halfway through. An hour went by and no one left to collect my niece. The school ended up calling my mom because no one had picked her up. My mom picked her up and when she got home, she was furious at me, not at my sister who had agreed and then flaked. Everyone in the house called me immature and selfish, saying I brought my niece into “petty drama” and that I should’ve just gone and gotten her. They also told me to just accept that my 30F sister is like this and be the “bigger person.” I feel like I’m being taken advantage of and blamed unfairly. AITA?

I feel bad for the niece. She was caught in the drama.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

I agree. Sort of.

Using family is not okay.

Same! That is absolutely not the way to handle this.

LOL ouch. But good question.

You need a backbone in life, not just with family.

Pay up or shut up, sis.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.