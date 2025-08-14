Footage Of Nebraska’s Wallace/Wallfleet Tornado Is The First Of Its Kind
Tornados are a way of life in the midwestern and southern United States, the way fires and earthquakes are in California and how hurricanes plague the coastal regions.
Spring into early summer is prime tornado season, and since climate change is, well, changing things, tornados come later, stay longer, and plow through the land with more power than ever before.
And yes, people in the areas where tornadoes are common do actually go out and watch them from the porch – or in some cases, actually chase them down so they can get some good footage.
In the case of this video, it’s amazing footage, thanks to the best 360 reframe Timelapse camera on the market. The Insta360 5X camera captured 77 minutes of footage, following the huge tornado for miles, and condensed it into just a minute of stunning footage.
Aaron Jayjack, an extreme storm chaser, streamed live on the @RadarOmega app and then uploaded to Facebook and other social media platforms after the event.
This video is something to behold, for sure.
You definitely shouldn’t attempt to chase down a tornado yourself.
But if you do, make sure you bring along a cool camera like this one.
