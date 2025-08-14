Friend Made A Huge Deal About Keeping Her Baby’s Gender A Secret, So When She Tried It Again, This Woman Told Her She Didn’t Care

Some people love a little mystery, especially when it means they get to be the center of attention.

What would you do if a friend kept playing up a “secret” for months, deliberately excluding you from it, then expected you to act excited all over again the second time around? Would you play along for the sake of your friendship? Or would you draw the line and let her know you don’t care?

In the following story, one school teacher finds herself in this same predicament and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for telling my friend I don’t care about the gender of her baby? My friend Kate (26F) is pregnant with her second child, and to be honest, she drove me (29F) absolutely insane when it came to the “secret gender” of her unborn baby the first time around. She was planning a big reveal with a party for friends and family, but she seemed obsessed with me not knowing over everyone else. For example, she whispered it to several family members when I was standing right next to her once, and just gave me this big grin when I asked if I could know as well. After that, I refused to ever ask, lol.

As it turns out, they were pregnant at the same time.

I’m a school teacher, and when I was pulled for a meeting one day, she went into my classroom (we work together) and told my entire class of second graders the gender and made them promise not to tell me. This is when I started to wonder why she was singling me out in this way, and I remember going home to my husband and telling him it was really weird. Whenever we would talk about baby stuff (I was also pregnant at that time and openly shared that I was having a girl), she would always stop herself mid-sentence when we were discussing anything gender-related because she “almost slipped.”

Now, she’s pregnant again and trying to pull the same stunt.

It’s like she thought I spent every waking moment obsessing over the gender, as if I didn’t have my own future baby to think about. Well, she had her big reveal for her little boy, and I was there to support her, even though it annoyed me to no end. I was extremely glad it was over. Fast-forward to the other day. She told me she was pregnant again. She got that same weird grin on her face and said that they’re not doing a gender reveal this time, that they’re keeping the gender a secret until the baby is born.

This time, she made it clear she wasn’t dealing with it.

I couldn’t help it. I rolled my eyes and said something along the lines of, “I’m not doing this again. I don’t stay awake at night wondering what gender your baby is.” I said it in a somewhat playful tone, but she definitely looked offended and hasn’t talked to me about anything baby-related since. My husband and mom think I’m in the wrong because she’s just excited. I think I had to say it lest I spend the next 9 months of my life irritated as all heck. AITA?

Wow! It does sound like she’s very excited, but at the same time, it’s easy to see this lady’s point of view.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

She was right to set boundaries. There’s no need to go through another nine months of that stress.

