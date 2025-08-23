Friend Skips Birthday For A New Girlfriend And Then Invites Her On A Trip, So She Cancelled Altogether

This gal thought a long-awaited vacation with her longtime friend would make up for the sting of being ditched on her birthday.

But when her friend tried to turn the trip into a third-wheeling nightmare—complete with hickeys, booze, and surprise guest—she pulled the plug.

Now her friend’s furious and she’s wondering if she overreacted.

AITA, i cancelled a vacation with my friend because of her gf. im just gonna start right off the bat. my friend (F), asked me to change the date of my birthday party because she was busy that day. i was shocked and told her no. i later find out she spent the day of my party with her girlfriend she just met. (i’ve known her for 14 years) she then “apologised” by half heartedly inviting me to her family holiday.

i agree and we start counting down the days, a week before we go away she calls me, her girlfriend sat beside her, my friend COVERED in hickeys, tells me this girlfriend of hers in now invited to the holiday. she expected me to stay with them in the same room for a week, WITH alcohol involved. she is now mad at me that i cancelled. AITA?

Commenters agreed: being sidelined on your birthday and blindsided with a romantic getaway masquerading as a “friend trip” is a two-strike combo.

Friendship is about mutual respect—and this one sounds one-sided with a splash of red flags (and hickeys).

